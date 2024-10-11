Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $538,948,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,954,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.