Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.2 %

NCLH stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.