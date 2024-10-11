Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

