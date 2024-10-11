Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $264.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

