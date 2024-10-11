Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 822,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

