Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWR opened at $87.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

