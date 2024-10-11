Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 319,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,055 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 184,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,078 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

