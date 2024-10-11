Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys Shares of 630 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.