Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires Shares of 2,088 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 17.3 %

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

