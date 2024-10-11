Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 135,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 226,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Mobix Labs Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobix Labs

About Mobix Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobix Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

