Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 358.3% in September

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 358.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $31.33 on Thursday. 10,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.34. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.