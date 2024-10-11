Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.52% from the company’s previous close.

MIRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

MIRM opened at $38.48 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 436,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,384,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

