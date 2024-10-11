Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.75 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.02.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

