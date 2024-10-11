Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,250. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

