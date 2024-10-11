Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,550. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

