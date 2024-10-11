Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 145,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,906,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

