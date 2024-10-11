MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.69 and last traded at $192.95. 4,717,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,175,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 160,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,019.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

