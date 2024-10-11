MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,591 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $44.71.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

