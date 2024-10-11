MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.12. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 183,758 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

