MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.12. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 183,758 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 9.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.