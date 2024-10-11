Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,856,655.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total transaction of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,205,075.76.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.9 %

TEAM stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -292.06 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.35.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

