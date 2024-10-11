MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

