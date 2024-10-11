MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.83.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.