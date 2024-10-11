Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $42,347.25 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,597,759 coins and its circulating supply is 31,390,825 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,597,759 with 31,390,825 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.44627547 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $69,159.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.