MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $188,255.74 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

