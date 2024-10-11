Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $579,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. Olin’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

