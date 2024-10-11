Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Medbright Ai Invts Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS MBAIF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Medbright Ai Invts has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Medbright Ai Invts Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medbright Ai Invts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Medbright Ai Invts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medbright Ai Invts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.