Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Medbright Ai Invts Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS MBAIF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Medbright Ai Invts has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Medbright Ai Invts Company Profile

