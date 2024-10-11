Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
