Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

