Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 634,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

