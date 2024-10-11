Mather Group LLC. Sells 788 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $393.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.95 and its 200-day moving average is $334.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $400.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

