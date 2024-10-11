Mather Group LLC. Sells 616 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

