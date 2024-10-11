Mather Group LLC. Sells 27,843 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

