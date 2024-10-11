Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,230 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

