Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPEM stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

