Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,189 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $215.07 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.96.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

