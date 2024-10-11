Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.34.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MTCH stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

