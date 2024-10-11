Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $223.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 512,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

