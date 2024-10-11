Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,105,000 after acquiring an additional 296,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,316,000 after acquiring an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $593.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

