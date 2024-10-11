Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC decreased their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.