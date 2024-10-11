Marcum Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

