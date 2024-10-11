Marcum Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

