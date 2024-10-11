Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

