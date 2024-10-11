Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

