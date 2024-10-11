Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,317 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 41,693 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

