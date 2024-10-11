Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 827 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,611,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,955,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.55. 26,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

