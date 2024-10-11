Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,109 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.