Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 2.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 230.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 12,844 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.