Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,446,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.