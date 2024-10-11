Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VSS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,116. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

