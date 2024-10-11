Maison Solutions (MSS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Maison Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $58.04 million -$3.34 million -8.93 Maison Solutions Competitors $31.06 billion $546.02 million 139.87

Maison Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maison Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% Maison Solutions Competitors 1.19% 11.20% 4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maison Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Maison Solutions Competitors 1101 2873 3083 134 2.31

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Maison Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Maison Solutions competitors beat Maison Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

