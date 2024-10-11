MagnetGold Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $135.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

