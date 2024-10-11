Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 154524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,306.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

